Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Shares Gap Up to $0.30

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd (CVE:CSX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.32. Clean Seed Capital Group shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Seed Capital Group from C$2.03 to C$1.14 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 million and a PE ratio of -5.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60.

Clean Seed Capital Group Company Profile (CVE:CSX)

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. provides seeding and planting equipment in Canada. The company offers CX-6 SMART Seeder, a seeding tool. It is also involved in the software development activities. Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

