Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Shares Gap Up to $13.96

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $15.16. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Oak Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 288,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.