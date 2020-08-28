Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.96. Jiayin Group shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 4,285 shares.

JFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The company has a market cap of $181.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.25). Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

