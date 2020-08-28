Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Shares Gap Up to $0.39

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (TSE:MPVD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.43. Mountain Province Diamonds shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 126,680 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46.

About Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

