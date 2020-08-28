Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Gap Up to $1.28

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.40. Outlook Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 628,005 shares traded.

OTLK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $90.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc bought 823,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $1,004,114.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,524,114.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 731.1% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 3,232,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,406 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 675,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 238,458 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

