AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Gap Up to $20.83

AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.83, but opened at $22.81. AVITA MED LTD/S shares last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 1,742 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCEL shares. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from $9.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

