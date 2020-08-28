Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.23. Glacier Media shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Commodity Information; Environmental, Property and Financial Information; and Community Media segments. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related products, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec in Canada, and the United States.

