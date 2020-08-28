Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $2.44

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.69. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 59,612 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $78.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 106,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Marathon Patent Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

