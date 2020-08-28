VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Up to $3.28

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.63. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 98,356 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 832.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

