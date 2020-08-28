Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

Galantas Gold Corp (CVE:GAL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.30. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 8,000 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Galantas Gold Corp will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

