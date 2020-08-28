Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Shares of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.23. Constantine Metal Resources shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

About Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM)

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Palmer project comprising 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims that cover an area of approximately 6765 acres, as well as 100% owned Haines Block lease property located in Alaska, the United States.

