Barsele Minerals (CVE:BME) Shares Gap Up to $0.47

Barsele Minerals Corp (CVE:BME)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.53. Barsele Minerals shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Barsele Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 million and a PE ratio of -31.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.40.

Barsele Minerals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper metal deposits. It holds 45% interest in the Barsele Gold project covering an area of 38,360 hectares located in Västerbottens Län.

