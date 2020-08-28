Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $8.23

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $9.38. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 577,445 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRNE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

