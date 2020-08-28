Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Shares Gap Up to $20.76

Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.76, but opened at $23.45. Altisource Asset Management shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The asset manager reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned about 1.23% of Altisource Asset Management worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

