Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Shares Gap Up to $0.46

Giga Metals Corp (CVE:GIGA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.52. Giga Metals shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 352,923 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and a P/E ratio of -11.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.48.

About Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA)

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Turnagain property comprising 65 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 32,754 ha located in the Liard Mining Division of northern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Hard Creek Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Giga Metals Corporation in August 2017.

