Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

Redline Communications Group Inc (TSE:RDL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.79. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.96.

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redline Communications Group Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software Products, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

