Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Shares Gap Up to $0.07

Environmental Waste International Inc (CVE:EWS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.07, but opened at $0.08. Environmental Waste International shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 448,607 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $8.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

About Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc designs, develops, and sells systems for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related proprietary microwave delivery system.

