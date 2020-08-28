Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) Shares Gap Up to $47.00

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.00, but opened at $55.00. Molson Coors Brewing shares last traded at $54.89, with a volume of 65 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

