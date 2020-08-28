Silver Predator (CVE:SPD) Shares Gap Up to $0.29

Silver Predator Corp (CVE:SPD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.34. Silver Predator shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 8,147 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 million and a PE ratio of -30.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Silver Predator Company Profile (CVE:SPD)

Silver Predator Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Taylor silver-gold project, which consists of 131 unpatented lode claims, 4 patented lode claims, and 5 unpatented mill site claims located in Nevada.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Predator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Predator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.