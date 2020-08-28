Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Immunovant (IMVT)

Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/26/2020 – Immunovant had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

8/26/2020 – Immunovant had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $36.00 to $52.00.

8/25/2020 – Immunovant had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Immunovant had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2020 – Immunovant is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Immunovant had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Immunovant had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Immunovant had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Ci Capital. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Immunovant is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Immunovant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

IMVT opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,606,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,792,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 119.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

