Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $181.45

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $181.45 and last traded at $181.45, with a volume of 7598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.61.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 735,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,199,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,118,000 after buying an additional 50,564 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,529,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,040,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,793,000 after buying an additional 54,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

