Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Gap Up to $1.17

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.51. Tyme Technologies shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 1,797,578 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TYME shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $148.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,758,546 shares in the company, valued at $36,350,575.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 61,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $74,341.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,283,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,540,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 404,250 shares of company stock valued at $515,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYME. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 29,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 17.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

