$3.21 Million in Sales Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to post sales of $3.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $3.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 million to $20.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $220.04 million, with estimates ranging from $9.29 million to $620.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 341.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. WBB Securities cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, CFO Andy Sassine acquired 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,126,306.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph E. Payne acquired 1,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,450 shares of company stock worth $195,389 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCT opened at $54.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 3.13. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

