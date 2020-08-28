Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Shares Gap Up to $0.08

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.08, but opened at $0.10. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 148,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83, a current ratio of 43.47 and a quick ratio of 37.68. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 million and a PE ratio of -60.00.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

