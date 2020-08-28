Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ) dropped 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 192,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 180,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $6.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

About Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project consisting of 12 mineral claims located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sego Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sego Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.