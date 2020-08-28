Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE: SMU.UN):

8/21/2020 – Summit Industrial Income REIT was given a new C$13.25 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.75 to C$13.75.

8/17/2020 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

