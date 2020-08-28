SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Shares Gap Up to $1.63

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.63, but opened at $2.03. SCWorx shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 2,154,556 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SCWorx stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of SCWorx worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

