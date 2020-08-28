KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

KDA Group Inc (CVE:KDA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.15. KDA Group shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 10,508 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18.

KDA Group Company Profile (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc provides pharmacy personnel replacement and vocational training services to health industry in the Province of Quebec, Canada. The company operates through Pharmacy Services and Pharmaceutical Solutions segments. It primarily offers replacement pharmacists and technical assistants. The company also provides consulting services to assist in optimizing pharmacy operations, including container-content verification delegation, optimization of laboratory operations, professional services and care plans, and inventory management.

