Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sasol (SSL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sasol (NYSE: SSL) in the last few weeks:

8/25/2020 – Sasol was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

8/22/2020 – Sasol was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

8/19/2020 – Sasol was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

8/15/2020 – Sasol was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

8/11/2020 – Sasol was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

8/8/2020 – Sasol was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

7/21/2020 – Sasol was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Sasol was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 3.53. Sasol Limited has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Sasol Limited alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 751.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,307,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 109.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 329,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sasol by 47.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147,770 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Sasol by 1,979.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 391,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 372,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 5.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 232,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.