Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,489 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 111,835 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 48,856 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 39,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $226.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.26 and a 200-day moving average of $184.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1,714.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $231.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.