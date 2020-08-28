Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 48,856 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,835 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,856 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.8% of Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 126.4% during the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.2% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $226.58 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $231.15. The company has a market cap of $1,714.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

