Alps Advisors Inc. Has $14.08 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.4% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 55.7% in the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 39,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 44,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $1,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

MSFT stock opened at $226.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $231.15. The firm has a market cap of $1,714.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.