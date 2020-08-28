First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,482 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,109 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.1% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 55.7% in the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 39,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 44,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,201,250 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,669,038,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $226.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.47. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $231.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,714.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.