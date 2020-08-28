Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,168 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,982 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Sun bought 9,300 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $152,172.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,648.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.44. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

CATY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.