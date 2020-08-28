Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 146.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 106.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,658,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -167.36 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,110,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

