Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,176 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Clean Harbors worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,742.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $60.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.50. Clean Harbors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.75 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLH. ValuEngine raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,619.88. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $2,013,271.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,333,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,414,591.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,017. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

