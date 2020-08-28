Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 683.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,962 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,967 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 15,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $506.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 39.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGAL. BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

