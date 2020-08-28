Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,199,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,744,000 after buying an additional 6,201,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,939,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,159,000 after purchasing an additional 620,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,880,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,677,000 after purchasing an additional 314,582 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,981,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,460,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,954,000 after purchasing an additional 322,029 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $30.45 on Friday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $982.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $349,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

