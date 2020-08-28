Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,432 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,432 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WUBA. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in 58.com by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,908,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,120,000 after acquiring an additional 661,827 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in 58.com by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 469,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in 58.com by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,084,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,273,000 after purchasing an additional 386,118 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in 58.com by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 912,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,462,000 after purchasing an additional 340,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in 58.com by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,819,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,718,000 after purchasing an additional 281,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WUBA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. New Street Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of 58.com stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. 58.com Inc has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.37 million during the quarter. 58.com had a net margin of 61.33% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

