Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.77 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,874,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,905 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,523,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,715,000 after acquiring an additional 353,301 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 902,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,278,000 after acquiring an additional 136,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,158,000 after acquiring an additional 63,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 775,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $174,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,247 shares of company stock worth $24,482,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $149.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.57.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

