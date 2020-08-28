Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,507 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In other news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 2,854 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $233,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $558,123. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.16. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.36. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.