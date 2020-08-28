SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 1,186.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,617 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of SVMK worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SVMK by 142.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth about $150,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVMK by 15.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK opened at $24.91 on Friday. SVMK Inc has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,428 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $31,887.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 3,841 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $84,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,385 shares of company stock worth $10,219,356 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SVMK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SVMK in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

