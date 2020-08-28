Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 16,225 Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Computer Programs & Systems were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPSI. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $601,180. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPSI shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

