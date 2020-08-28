Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,072,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,982 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.29% of Denison Mines worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 233,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 36,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 97,867 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 942,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 502,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 96,868 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $0.52 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.54.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

