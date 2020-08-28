KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 22.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,532 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $867,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $2,674,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE KBH opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.