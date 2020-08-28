Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 607 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $130.39 on Friday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $274.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58 and a beta of 1.12.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.41 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $221.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

