Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Blueprint Medicines worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,277,000 after buying an additional 432,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after buying an additional 87,119 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,600,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,595,000 after buying an additional 293,926 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% during the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,644,000 after buying an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 689.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 878,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,537,000 after buying an additional 767,413 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

BPMC stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.66. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,335.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,134.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,148,941.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,008. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

