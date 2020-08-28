Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 43,626 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1,702.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 15,545 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $965,033.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 2,414 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $162,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,390. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.45. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $69.84.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

