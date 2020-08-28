Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 35.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 11.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $2,185,060.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,882,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,802.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,923 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,925. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BJ. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

NYSE:BJ opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.37. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

