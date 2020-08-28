Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,757 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXT opened at $56.16 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

